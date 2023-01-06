TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 136,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,389,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.4% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.