TCW Group Inc. Sells 30,248 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,248 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for about 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of TransUnion worth $70,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $116.86.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

