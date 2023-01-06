TCW Group Inc. Sells 29,306 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,306 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.