TCW Group Inc. Sells 17,615 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 798,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up about 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $107,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $263,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 44,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $129.93. 20,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,662. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

