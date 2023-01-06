TCW Group Inc. Sells 12,364 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

AVGO traded up $19.54 on Friday, hitting $574.56. 29,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.37. The firm has a market cap of $240.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

