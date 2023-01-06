TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Darden Restaurants worth $42,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.45. 4,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,562. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,486. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

