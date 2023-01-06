TCW Group Inc. Purchases 26,273 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bill.com worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 847 shares in the company, valued at $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,966 shares of company stock worth $8,650,137. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE BILL traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.42. 28,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

