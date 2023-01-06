TCW Group Inc. Has $21.32 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,889 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Textron worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 65.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after acquiring an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textron by 36.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,636,000 after acquiring an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 385,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Textron by 88.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.01. 9,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,211. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

