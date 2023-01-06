TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,918 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $26,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DKS traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.79. 9,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,012. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $125.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.