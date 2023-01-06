TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCRR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. Analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.