Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $736.98

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.98 ($8.88) and traded as low as GBX 714.80 ($8.61). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 735.80 ($8.87), with a volume of 878,423 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.81) to GBX 850 ($10.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($10.60) to GBX 780 ($9.40) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 853.75 ($10.29).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4,271.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 720.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 736.90.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 137.06%.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.