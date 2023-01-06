Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $33,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $159.09. 71,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,423. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

