T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 283,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.8 %

TROW opened at $108.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.98. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $193.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

