Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,101 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $103.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $144.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

