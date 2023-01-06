Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,456 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

