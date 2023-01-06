Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

