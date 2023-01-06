Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,980,000 after buying an additional 143,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVE opened at $146.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.