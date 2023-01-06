Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,913 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the software company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $274.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

