Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $100.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

