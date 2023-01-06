Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE MAA opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $224.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

