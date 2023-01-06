Synovus Financial Corp Buys 278 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 9,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cintas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 16.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $433.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.90. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

