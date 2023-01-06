Symbol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $589,044.05 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $171.30 million and approximately $589,044.05 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Symbol has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

