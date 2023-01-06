SVB Leerink Cuts Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $14.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 189.26% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.
Century Therapeutics Price Performance
IPSC opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.
About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
