SVB Leerink Cuts Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $14.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 189.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

IPSC opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

About Century Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

