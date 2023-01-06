Substratum Reaches One Day Volume of $6.79 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $323,872.58 and approximately $6.79 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00038955 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00233331 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084699 USD and is up 21.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

