Substratum Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $278,070.48 and $9.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00039916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018898 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00233711 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

