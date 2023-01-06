Substratum Market Cap Hits $325,573.33 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $325,573.33 and $10.21 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040151 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00235336 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084699 USD and is up 21.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.