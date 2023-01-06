Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.63

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 3600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Studio City International Trading Up 11.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up approximately 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Stories

