Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.63

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 3600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Studio City International Trading Up 11.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.