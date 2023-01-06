Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SYK opened at $249.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.21. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.