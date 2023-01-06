Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,810 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.73% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 374,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 153,945 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

