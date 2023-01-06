Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 416 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Target were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Target by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Target by 7.6% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 228,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.95. The stock had a trading volume of 110,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

