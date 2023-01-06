Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,796. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.