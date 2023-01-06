Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 5,256 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 767,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,575,044. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

