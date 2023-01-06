Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,039 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 88,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,339. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
