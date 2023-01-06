Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,750. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $182.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

