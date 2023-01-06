Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. 36,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,911. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

