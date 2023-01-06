Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,088,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,364,000 after buying an additional 384,037 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,592 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54.

