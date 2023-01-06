Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.24. 3,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $206.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

