Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 16,418 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

