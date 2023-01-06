Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.14

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.14 and last traded at $83.14, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.