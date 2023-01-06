StockNews.com Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $514.24.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $488.94 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $490.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.64 and a 200-day moving average of $417.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

