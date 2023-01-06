StockNews.com Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $52.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

