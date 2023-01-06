StockNews.com Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance
Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $52.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.92.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.