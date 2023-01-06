StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Stock Performance

Startek stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 19,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,146. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Startek in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Startek in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Startek during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Startek during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

(Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.