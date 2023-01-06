StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.83.
About Golden Minerals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.