StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Stock Performance

NASDAQ EML opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

