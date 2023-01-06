Status 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Status has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $75.14 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039094 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00235022 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01919741 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,958,713.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.