State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $116.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.12.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:STT opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.