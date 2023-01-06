Starname Price Tops $0.0034 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Starname has a total market cap of $325,554.23 and $691.32 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starname has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Starname

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

