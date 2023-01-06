StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of StarHub from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

StarHub Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

