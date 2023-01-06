Stargate Finance (STG) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $46.98 million and $4.40 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

