Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.
Starbucks stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
